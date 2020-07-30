The Astoria Public Works Department is working at night painting crosswalks and traffic symbols from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Aug. 13. The locations are:
Phase 1: Monday, Mill Pond; Emerald Heights; 17th and 16th streets to the Astoria Bridge.
Phase 2: Tuesday, Seventh to 14th streets from Nehalem Avenue to Niagara Avenue; Eighth to 18th streets from Lexington Avenue to Exchange Street; and Astoria Middle School.
Phase 3: Coast Guard housing; Columbia Memorial Hospital; John Jacob Astor Elementary School; Gray Elementary School; Astoria High School; 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue to 17th Street and Irving Avenue; Alameda Avenue to Columbia Avenue to West Marine Drive; downtown; and Alderbrook.
There are temporary traffic control changes in the work zones. All schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions. For questions, call Astoria Public Works at 503-325-3524.
