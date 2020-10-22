The deadline is Oct. 31 to apply for grant funding from the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition for projects that would support, maintain or protect cultural programs in the arts, heritage or humanities in the county.
Projects can receive awards up to $2,000 each, with approximately $10,000 distributed to applicants each grant cycle. Applications must be submitted by organizations with nonprofit status, or individuals who are sponsored by a nonprofit fiscal agent. For details, and to apply, go to clatsopculturalcoalition.org.
Applications can be submitted to information@clatsopculturalcoalition.org before noon Oct. 31; hard copies of applications can be mailed to the coalition at P.O. Box 864, Astoria, OR., 97103, and must arrive by 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Postmarks are not accepted.
Grants will be announced in December for activities occurring between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. For questions, call 503-298-9258 or 503-791-6207.
