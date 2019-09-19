Cultural organizations across Oregon will receive more than $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust in 2020. Among those receiving funds were five organizations from the North Coast:
The Astor Library Friends Association in Astoria will receive $17,327, which will allow the library to preserve archival materials dating from the founding of Astoria to the present.
The Confederated Lower Chinook Tribes and Bands in Warrenton were awarded $6,103 to support the construction of an interpretive kiosk on the 1851 Tansy Point Treaty Grounds, now owned by the Chinook Indian Nation.
Liberty Restoration Inc. in Astoria will receive $8,685 to support the development of a strategic marketing plan. The Liberty Theatre’s digital presence will be optimized to convert traffic into increased ticket sales and overall revenue.
The Tillicum Foundation in Astoria was awarded $19,402 to support the “Radio for Good” campaign to perform a complete overhaul of Coast Community Radio’s aging equipment.
The Trail’s End Art Association in Gearhart was awarded $10,368 to support the renovation of the 1903 Trail’s End Art Association building.
For information, go to oregonartscommission.org and culturaltrust.org
