Dalmatian Dog Days of Summer is being held at the Clatsop County Historical Society’s Uppertown Firefighters Museum, 2968 Marine Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. There is no cost for this family fun event.
There are dog-bone shaped cookies to decorate and eat; other activities include coloring, playing on a real fire truck, sliding down the brass pole and the “fireman’s challenge” race for kids. Plus, retired and active firefighters are available to answer questions and tell stories.
Duke the Dalmatian will be on hand for photos and petting. Other Dalmatian dog owners are welcome to bring their pooches along to join in.
