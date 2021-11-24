The Lower Columbia Danish Society meets virtually via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec 2. The public is welcome.

Members will discuss their Nordic Christmas traditions and make a paper Danish Christmas tree ornament.

Being or speaking Danish not required; only an interest in Danish heritage, culture and traditions is needed.

For Zoom information, go to lowercolumbiadanes.org or call 503-325-2612.

