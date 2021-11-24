Danish society holds meeting Nov 24, 2021 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lower Columbia Danish Society meets virtually via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec 2. The public is welcome.Members will discuss their Nordic Christmas traditions and make a paper Danish Christmas tree ornament.Being or speaking Danish not required; only an interest in Danish heritage, culture and traditions is needed.For Zoom information, go to lowercolumbiadanes.org or call 503-325-2612. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tradition Ornament Christmas Tree Folklore Christmas Zoom Culture Public Lower Columbia Danish Society Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityKiller apologizes to family of slain state trooperState finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictParents in Knappa condemn potential student vaccine mandateDeaths: Nov. 18, 2021Walgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotObituary: Larry PetersenDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Two virus deaths reported in countyObituary: Judith Aline Claterbos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.