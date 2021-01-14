The Astoria chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winners of the 2021 Good Citizen Award, which is given to one graduating high school senior chosen by their school's faculty and classmates.
Writing an essay is optional. Recipients can earn a monetary award at each level. Following non-DAR judging, first place went to Sarah Rose Pullen, of Tillamook High School. Second place went to Lillie C. Meier, of Jewell High School.
Pullen's essay also won first place at the district level and will be entered to compete with winners from the other six districts for state recognition. The state level winner is then entered into the national competition.
