The Astoria Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has distributed information to area schools for this year's student contests.
The Good Citizen contest, for high school seniors, also includes the opportunity to enter a scholarship contest at the local, district, state and national level. One student chosen from each high school has the option to submit an essay.
The theme for this year's American History essay contest is "The Boston Massacre." This contest is open to students in grades five through eight and home-schooled students in those grades.
The Junior American Citizens contest is for all children, pre-school through grade 12, and has three different categories for each grade level. The theme is "The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New Land." Judging is by grade level, and by criteria of gifted, general and special needs students.
For information, contact the student's school or call Sue Glen at 503-861-0574.
