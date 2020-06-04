Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is not holding a public retirement of American flags on Flag Day at Fort Stevens State Park this year due to social distancing. Flags will be retired by the chapter privately at another location. Those having flags to be retired can contact any chapter member, or save them until next year.
Women interested in membership may call Sue Glen at 503-861-0574 for an application or information.
