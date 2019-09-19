Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has distributed packets of information to area elementary, middle and high schools for the Good Citizen, history, Christopher Columbus and Junior American Citizen contests.
This year’s themes focus on "A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus' First Expedition to the Americas" for grades 9 to 12; "The Voyage of the Mayflower" for grades 5 to 8; and "The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment: American Women Rise and Shine" for all grade levels and youth groups.
In addition, schools may select a student in grades 5 to 11 who demonstrates the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism to be awarded the Good Citizenship Medal. This is different than the DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship contest, open to graduating high school seniors.
Entries are due to the chapter by Dec. 1. For information, contact Linda Schaeffer at 602-565-1772.
