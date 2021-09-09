The Astoria Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
The program will be an interactive titled “Lunch at the White House with Caroline Harrison.”
Participants are asked to RSVP to Regent Sue Glen at 503-861-0574 or for information regarding membership.
Information for the National Society’s Good Citizen Scholarship contest for high school seniors, Junior American Citizen contests, open to pre-school through seniors, and the American History essay contests, open to fifth graders to seniors, will be available to local schools in Clatsop and Tillamook counties soon. Several of the contests are also available to home schooled students.
The theme for this year’s Junior American Citizen contests is the “100th Anniversary Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: Rise and Shine for Duty, Honor and Patriotism.” Patriots of the American Revolution is the topic for grades nine through seniors, and grades five through eight are to imagine losing a brother on the battlefields of France during World War I and attending the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 11, 1921.
The chapter will also be placing displays in area communities to focus on Constitution Week, Sept. 17 through Sept. 21.
Membership to the organization is open to any woman 18 and over who can trace their lineage to someone who assisted the colonies in the American Revolution.