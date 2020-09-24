The Astoria Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented an Outstanding Veterans Volunteer Award to Jeff Kelland at its Sept. 16 meeting.
Kelland, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran (Desert Shield/Desert Storm campaign), was recognized for his passion for cleaning veterans’ headstones at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
One headstone was that of Pvt. Robert Marilyn Miller, a fellow Marine, who had a July 4 birthday and was killed in action on Feb. 19, 1945, the first day of Iwo Jima. Kelland contacted the National Archives to learn more about Miller. Since then, he has cleaned many unkempt veteran grave sites. He has also helped connect families with loved ones.
Kelland is also a member of multiple living history groups active in the Pacific Northwest that promote education of the public through displays and events focusing on the early days of World War II at various locations in Oregon and Washington state, including Fort Stevens, Fort Worden and Fort Casey.
During these events he assisted the public in interacting with veterans who were at these locations during the war. He also provided information and teachable learning moments for all ages over a five-year period.
