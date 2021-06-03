The Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is holding a retirement ceremony for old and tattered American flags at 1 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14, in the historic area behind the museum at Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond.
Community members are invited to attend. Flags needing to be retired may be given to any member or dropped off at City Lumber, 2142 Commercial St. in Astoria, prior to the event.
New chapter officers were installed at the May 19 meeting, including Sue Glen, regent; Macy Yates, vice regent; Doris Dramov, chaplain; Nini Walker, secretary; Barbara Canessa, treasurer; Robin Rhodes, librarian; and Evelyn Laughman, historian.
The national society announced that Dramov received first place in the American Heritage contest for her needlepoint of Revolutionary War patriot Lt. Thomas Miles of North Carolina.
Membership in the organization is open to any woman 18 years or older who can trace their lineage back to someone who assisted the colonies in the fight for American independence. For information, contact any member or Sue Glen at 503-861-0574.