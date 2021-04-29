On April 17, 146 volunteers brought their families, friends and co-workers to three Clatsop County sites to clean up, plant and rebuild at parks and nonprofits during the 2021 Day of Caring, hosted by United Way of Clatsop County.
Donated supplies and funds made it possible to pick up storm debris, clean cabins, pressure wash structures, weed, plant, rebuild garden beds and install Americans with Disabilities Act pavers. The volunteers worked at three locations: Railroad Community Gardens in Seaside, Camp Kiwanilong in Warrenton and Hilltop Apartments in Astoria.
People also donated over 16 large boxes of essential items for nonprofit clients, including food, baby supplies, personal care items and new clothing, collected at the volunteer sites as well as the Barbey Maritime Center at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.