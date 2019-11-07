KNAPPA — The Knappa Prairie Cemetery Association invites the public to attend a dedication ceremony of the new Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Monday, Veterans Day, at the cemetery, 92892 Knappa Dock Road.
There will be a color guard, Scout Troop No. 507 and speakers to honor local veterans. Prairie Cemetery Association Board members will be present to assist and answer questions. The ceremony will proceed rain or shine. Refreshments and a social time will follow the ceremony.
