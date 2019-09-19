Oregon Care Partners hosts a free, instructor-led class, "Positive Approach to Alzheimer's and Dementia Care," from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 204 W. Marine Drive.
The class is designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian develop positive approaches to behavioral challenges common in those affected by Alzheimer's and dementia. There is no cost for the class, thanks to funding by the state.
Individuals who provide care for an aging family member or loved one, as well as those who work in professional caregiver settings, public safety or social work, are invited to attend. To register, call 800-930-6851 or go to OregonCarePartners.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.