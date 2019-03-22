A festive Scandinavian evening at Carruthers Restaurant, complete with flying flags, native dress and cuisine from Nordic nations, was enjoyed by a full house of supporters for the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Park on March 16.
The benefit dinner raised $45,000 in new funds, bringing the total fundraising effort for park construction to more than $400,000.
Special appeal leaders Mark Kujula and Merianne Myers provided the entertainment. Special guests at the benefit dinner included members of the West Studio in Seattle who designed the park, engineers from Crow Engineering in Portland, the consulate general of Norway in Portland, Larry Bruun, and six members of Finlandia Foundation Columbia-Pacific Chapter.
The park will be built on the Astoria Riverwalk between 15th and 16th streets.
Organizers hope the project will be ready for dedication in June 2020.
Images and details of the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Park project are available at AstoriaScanPark.org
For information, call Judi Lampi at 503-791-9156 or email Janet Bowler at astoriascanpark@gmail.com
