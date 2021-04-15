Disaster preparedness experts from Oregon State University Extension Service are offering an interactive 30-minute webinar to help the community become more aware and prepared in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.
The first session, “Action Steps to Prepare for a Disaster,” led by Glenda Hyde and Lynette Black, is at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The link to the webinar is bit.ly/3wS02yG
This free Zoom session is hosted by the Astoria Fire Department. For more preparedness information, go to co.clatsop.or.us/em and Oregon State’s resource page at bit.ly/3dUGn8A