The Lower Columbia Diversity Coalition meets from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Room 219, Columbia Hall, at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave. Parking is available behind the building. All are welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be served.
The agenda includes the first of what will be a series of presentations and exercises to improve listening skills to help individuals better engage in “courageous conversations.”
The group will also discuss ongoing efforts to assist undocumented immigrants living on the North Coast who have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
