The Lower Columbia Diversity Coalition meets this weekend to discuss the possibility of establishing a local daytime drop-in center for unsheltered individuals.
The meeting runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Columbia Hall, Room 221, at Clatsop Community College, 16551 Lexington Ave.
Parking is available behind the building.
The group will also discuss recent local relevant events in the news, including the drag queen story hour at the Astoria Public Library.
All are welcome.
