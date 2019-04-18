Health Care for All Oregon, North Coast Chapter, and co-sponsors, present a screening of the documentary film “Big Money Agenda, Democracy on the Brink,” at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Astoria Public Library Flag Room, 450 10th St.
This documentary explores the effects of money in politics, as well as common sense solutions. The screening is followed by a panel discussion and a time for questions and answers. The panel includes Lee Mercer of Health Care for All Oregon and David Delk, co-founder of Oregon Honest Elections.
A $5 to $20 donation for admission is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
