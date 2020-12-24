At a December board of directors meeting, the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association announced the election of two new directors, Janet Hutchings and Mari Ramarui. Hutchings owns and operates West Coast Artisans; Ramarui manages Carruthers Restaurant.
The directors also elected officers: Julie Kovatch, of Clatsop Community College, president; Andrew Mattingly, of Craft3, vice president; Mari Ramarui, secretary; and Greg Cross, of Northwest Lending Group, treasurer.
Fellow directors are Amanda Gladics, of the Oregon State University Extension Service, Norma Hernandez, of the Clatsop County Public Health Department, Leigh Mortlock, of Bree & Associates, Patsy Oser, a community member, and Jeremy Towsey-French, of Reveille Ciderworks.
