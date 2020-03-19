CANNON BEACH — The Driftwood Restaurant and Lounge recently hosted a Roaring 1920s party on Leap Day Saturday. A donation to the Cannon Beach Food Pantry was required for admission, either in cash or nonperishable food items.
Attendees were generous in costume and contributions, and the restaurant gave a portion of the evening’s proceeds. As a result, a total of $1,100 in cash and 150 pounds of food were collected.
