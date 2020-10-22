WARRENTON — For his Eagle Scout community project, Boy Scout Troop 509 member Joshua Lewis decided to renew the striping and handicapped signage at the Pioneer Presbyterian Church parking lot, which also provides access to the Fort to Sea Trail.
With help from his brother, Jacob Lewis, and friend, Mason DeVos, over 8,000 square feet of asphalt was given new stripes with paint donated by Home Depot.
“It’s a great blessing,” Dwight Caswell, church pastor, said, “to be part of a community where the volunteer spirit is alive and well.”
