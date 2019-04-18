The annual Astoria Easter Egg Hunt at Tapiola Park takes place at noon sharp on Saturday.
Co-sponsored by the Astoria Rotary, Elks, Moose Lodge and Parks and Recreation Department, as well as many community partners, this event features 5,000 eggs and a number of other activities prior to the noon start of the hunt.
The hunt is divided into four age categories: 0 to 2, 3 to 5, 5 to 8, and 8 and older. There are 25 “Golden Eggs” in each category. Inside the special egg is a ticket that can be redeemed at the prize center, where it will be matched with a corresponding ticket in the booth.
Parking is at a premium, so a cadre of Community Emergency Response Team members are working with the Oregon Department of Transportation to ensure the safety of the crowd.
