The Astoria Lions Club has announced that Lily Edwards is this year's winner for the club's entry to the 2020 International Peace Poster Contest, hosted annually by Lions Club International. The contest was a collaboration of the Astoria Art Loft and the Astoria Lions Club.
The Astoria Middle School sixth grader is the daughter of Jessica Honning, of Astoria. Her water color poster, "Serenity," interpreted a "Peace Through Service" theme. When notified of her win, she remarked, "Peace isn't easy, but it is worth it."
The next step for the winning poster is the Oregon Lions District 36-O contest, with club entries from the Northwest area of Oregon. If her poster wins at higher levels, it could eventually compete at the international level.
