Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 has announced that the winner of the Americanism Essay Contest is Autumn Fenton of Gearhart Elementary School, whose essay was themed "What Freedom of Speech Means to Me." She was awarded $50 and a certificate.
The winner of the Elks Eye Injury Prevention Contest is Luna Victoria of Seaside Heights Elementary School, who was awarded $50 and a certificate. Jhael Bedolla Sepulveda's poster received second place and Caleb Page's received third place.
The essay and all three posters were forwarded to the district contest for possible additional awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.