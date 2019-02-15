SEASIDE — Seaside High School seniors Dylan Meyer, Hayley Rollins and Parker Conrad were each awarded scholarships by the Oregon State Elks Association in the Northwest District competition held in Tillamook Jan. 5. They competed against students sponsored by the St. Helens, Astoria, Tillamook, Newport, Toledo and Florence lodges.
Meyer received $1,600 as second-place boy, Rollins receives $1,600 as second-place girl, and Conrad receives $1,400 as third-place boy. In the local contest, Meyer and Rollins were each awarded $1,000 by the Seaside Elks Lodge.
Exalted Ruler Jeanne Uzelac said these “Most Valuable Student” scholarships are awarded for superior scholastic accomplishment, as well as outstanding qualifications of citizenship and leadership, using judging criteria from the Elks National Foundation.
