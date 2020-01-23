Kara Spell, Emma Meyer and Emma Brown, seniors at Seaside High School, were each awarded scholarships by the Seaside Elks Lodge.
Spell will receive $1,000 from the Seaside lodge; Meyer and Brown will each receive $500 scholarships. Spell also won $1,800 in the Oregon State Elks Association Northwest District competition, and will attend its awards banquet at the Salem Elks Lodge on Feb. 15 to receive further scholarships.
Exalted Ruler Jim Fettig noted that these Most Valuable Student awards are given for superior scholastic achievement as well as outstanding qualifications of citizenship and leadership, using judging criteria from the Elks National Foundation.
