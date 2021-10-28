Elks hold scholarship fundraiser The Astorian Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEASIDE — Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748, 324 Avenue A, is holding a scholarship fundraiser to benefit local students at 6 p.m. Nov. 6.The event features Dave's Pork Chop Dinner with glazed carrots, scalloped potatoes and apple crisp for $18, a 50/50 raffle and karaoke. The community is welcome.Reservations must be made before Wednesday. Stop by the lodge or call 503-738-6651 to reserve a spot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fundraiser Chop Dinner Food Gastronomy Pork Elk Scholarship Potato Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actressIn Warrenton, a youth soccer league turns down the volumeObituary: Lisa StevensonDeaths: Oct. 21, 2021Obituary: Tom StevensonState regulators rushing to catch up on market squid fisheryPandemic weighs on school nursesObituary: Raymond Tillman Solberg Sr.Deaths: Oct. 26, 2021Staples in Warrenton to close Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.