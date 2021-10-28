SEASIDE — Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748, 324 Avenue A, is holding a scholarship fundraiser to benefit local students at 6 p.m. Nov. 6.

The event features Dave's Pork Chop Dinner with glazed carrots, scalloped potatoes and apple crisp for $18, a 50/50 raffle and karaoke. The community is welcome.

Reservations must be made before Wednesday. Stop by the lodge or call 503-738-6651 to reserve a spot.

