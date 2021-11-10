Elks Lodge holds Veterans Night The Astorian Nov 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEASIDE — The Seaside Elks Lodge, 324 Avenue A, is holding a Veterans Night on Saturday. The community is welcome to attend.The program begins at 6 p.m., and is followed by a free spaghetti dinner. Veterans are encouraged to wear any part of their uniform. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Veteran Elk Community Food Lodge Dinner Night Seaside Spaghetti Avenue Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenDeaths: Nov. 4, 2021Businesses complain about homeless issues downtownAstoria Riverwalk Inn unlikely in waterfront plansRiverfront hotel project prompts more code changesDeaths: Nov. 6, 2021Obituary: Barbara Ann SullivanAstoria students tackle cemetery restorationVote count narrows on Cannon Beach food taxCounty reports 29th virus death Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.