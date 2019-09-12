NW Natural and the American Red Cross are hosting “Get Ready North Coast” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St.
The event helps community members prepare for natural disasters, and is free and open to everyone.
The first 100 attendees receive a starter emergency kit, and there is also a chance to enter a drawing to win a family emergency preparedness kit. Additionally, information and giveaways are being distributed by various agencies.
