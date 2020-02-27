The Clatsop Economic Development Resources and WorkSource Northwest Oregon are spearheading the annual free Clatsop County Job & Career Fair, which is being held from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. March 12 at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
Astoria, Ilwaco, Jewell, Knappa, Naselle, Seaside and Warrenton high schools are sending all juniors and seniors in the morning, and they will be finished by 1 p.m.
At 1:15 p.m., the doors will reopen for adult job seekers, Clatsop Community College students and those seeking more information about career and job opportunities in Clatsop County. It is estimated that more than 750 students will be in attendance, as well as many college students and adult job seekers.
Employers who wish to participate in the career and job fair are asked to register as soon as possible. To register, call Debbie Newton at WorkSource Oregon at 503-325-4821, ext. 226, email her at Debbie.M.Newton@oregon.gov or register at clatsopjobfair.com under the "Businesses" tab.
For questions, contact Kevin Leahy at kleahy@clatsopcc.edu; to sign up to be a financial sponsor, call 503-338-2342.
