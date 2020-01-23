Encore Dance Studio is hosting its 13th annual Cartwheels for Canned Food event at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Warrenton studio, 737 E. Harbor Drive. The program began in 2008 as a way to offer a free tumbling class to local children while also collecting donations for the Clatsop County Regional Food Bank.
The class is open to children age 4 and older who should bring a donation of nonperishable food and wear activewear (but no jeans). Parents will need to sign a waiver for their child to participate.
For information, call 503-861-1637 or go to the "Cartwheels for Canned Food" event page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.