WARRENTON — Encore Dance Studio is offering two tuition-free community dance classes for ages 13 through adult, now through April 23, at the studio's Warrenton location, 737 E. Harbor Drive. All experience levels are welcome.
Tap is at 5:30 p.m. and ballet is at 7:45 p.m. Registration is $10 per class and there is no tuition charge. The classes are sponsored by donations from the community. To register or sponsor, call Encore's main office at 503-861-1637 or email getyoudancing@gmail.com
