WARRENTON — Encore Dance Studio and Born to Entertain Preschool are hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the new second studio location and preschool space at 737 E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton.
The community appreciation event includes a free barbecue, face painting, a bounce house and tours of the new space. In addition, registration is open for dance and tumble classes at the Gearhart and Warrenton studios.
