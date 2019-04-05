Exploring New Concepts of Retirement Education (ENCORE) classes are resuming this month through May 24, through Clatsop Community College.
“Writing Exchange” is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 21 at the Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St.
Wednesday classes are “Science Exchange” from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and “Senior Stitchery” from 2 to 4 p.m. Both run through May 22 at the Astoria Senior Center.
On Thursdays, “Contra Dance Lessons” are 10 to 11 a.m April 11 and 25, and May 2, 9 and 23 at the Astoria Senior Center; “German History: 1870 to Present” is 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. through May 9 at Astoria City Hall.
Friday’s offerings are “Moral Questions Through the Lens of Literature” from 10 a.m. to noon April 19 and May 3 and 17, and “The Intellectual History of the US Constitution: A Short Tour” from 10 a.m. to noon April 12 and 26 and May 10 and 24. Both classes are at the Astoria Senior Center.
People can attend two classes for free before joining ENCORE, which costs $50 a year and entitles members to use the library and computer at CCC. For class details, and to sign up, go to encorelearn.org. For information, call 503-338-2408.
