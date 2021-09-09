Rocky Koons and Tanya Gauthier

Kari and Phil Gauthier, of Astoria, announce the engagement of their daughter, Tanya Gauthier, of Astoria, to Rocky Koons, also of Astoria.

The prospective groom is the son of Russ Koons, of Seattle, and Julie Koons, of Astoria.

Tanya Gauthier graduated from Astoria High School in 2007 and from Clatsop Community College in 2014.

Rocky Koons is a 2001 graduate of Astoria High School. He is a self-employed fisherman.

A Sept. 18 wedding is planned for 4 p.m. at Big Creek Lodge in Knappa.

