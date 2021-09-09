Engagement: Gauthier — Koons The Astorian Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocky Koons and Tanya Gauthier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kari and Phil Gauthier, of Astoria, announce the engagement of their daughter, Tanya Gauthier, of Astoria, to Rocky Koons, also of Astoria.The prospective groom is the son of Russ Koons, of Seattle, and Julie Koons, of Astoria.Tanya Gauthier graduated from Astoria High School in 2007 and from Clatsop Community College in 2014.Rocky Koons is a 2001 graduate of Astoria High School. He is a self-employed fisherman.A Sept. 18 wedding is planned for 4 p.m. at Big Creek Lodge in Knappa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johanna Hankel Astoria High School Manny Nelson Jami Hernandez Groom Mike Juan Rocky Koons Tanya Gauthier School Phil Gauthier Kari Wedding Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty records several new virus deathsBuoy Beer closing kitchen indefinitelyDeath: Sept. 4, 2021County plans booster shot rollout against virusDeath: Sept. 2, 2021County reports three new virus deathsGuest Column: A starvation planOn the North Coast, a collaborative approach to elkCurtailing school activities could speed drop in virus cases, Brown saysAfter a virus death, a disappointment Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.