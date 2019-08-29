Engagement: Hankel

Mike and Misty Gedenberg, of Astoria, announce the engagement of their daughter, Johanna Hankel, of Astoria, to Manny Nelson, also of Astoria. The bride-to-be's father was the late Matt Hankel. The prospective groom is the son of Katrina Nelson and Gregg Brewer, of Clatskanie, and Juan and Jami Hernandez, of Astoria.
Johanna Hankel graduated from Astoria High School in 2015 and is attending Corban University. She is a hostess at the Silver Salmon Grille.
Manny Nelson is also a 2015 graduate of AHS. He is a forklift operator at Hampton Lumber Mill.
A May 20 wedding is planned in Maui, Hawaii.
