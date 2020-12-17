The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition partners with Clatsop Community College to sponsor the environmental steward certificate program, which combines classes in relevant subjects at the college with experience in citizen science projects organized by Oregon Shores’ CoastWatch volunteer program in preparation for careers in conservation. Some scholarships are available.
While it is possible to enter the program at any time and begin with CoastWatch volunteer work, now is the time to get started on the academic side by enrolling for classes offered during the college’s next term. The classes that qualify for credit under the certificate program are General Biology and Introduction to Environmental Science. Registration is through Jan. 4.
Oregon Shores and the college will award the certificate to those completing 12 credit hours of environmentally focused classes, and completing 30 hours of participation in CoastWatch monitoring and citizen science projects, or other volunteer work with Oregon Shores.
The program awards $500 scholarships to selected participants. Businesses as well as individuals are invited to sponsor students with contributions of $750, which covers a scholarship and associated program costs.
For information, go to bit.ly/2W8Wdnx or contact Ed Joyce at 503-468-0995 or edjoyce1@verizon.net
