EO Media Group, an Oregon family-owned multimedia company, has established a community marketing grant program to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in the markets served by the company’s 12 newspapers, including The Astorian, Seaside Signal and Chinook Observer.
Up to $1 million companywide in matching advertising dollars will be available. Recipients of the grant program will be awarded a dollar-for-dollar match for print or digital advertising in EO Media Group publications.
Community organizations and locally owned and operated businesses are encouraged to apply to extend their marketing to local residents during this challenging time. Grants are available for a minimum of $250 and maximum of $10,000 in matching funds each month, and will be awarded between Friday and July 31. Applications will be accepted starting Friday and must be submitted online at eomediagroup.com/marketing-grant/
Grants will be reviewed and replied to within 1-2 days of application.
For more information, contact The Astorian at 503-325-3211 or sales@dailyastorian.com.
