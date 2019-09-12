Students in grades nine through 12 in Clatsop and Pacific counties are invited to submit an original personal essay to win cash prizes.
The essays, on the topic “Why I Will Always Vote,” should be no more than 500 words, and double-spaced with a 12-point font. A cover page should include the title, student name, age, grade, school, email address and phone number. Winners will be announced at the end of October. Complete rules are at iwillvoteessaycontest.com
First prize is $250; second prize is $150; and third prize is $100. Essays are due by midnight, Oct. 7, and may be submitted via email to iwillvoteessay@gmail.com
Last year’s winners were from Naselle-Grays River Valley School and Astoria High School.
This contest is a nonpartisan Vote the Future project of Indivisible North Coast Oregon and the American Association of University Women, Astoria branch.
