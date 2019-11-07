Three teenagers are winners of an essay contest for high school students in Clatsop County and Pacific County, Washington. Indivisible North Coast Oregon and the American Association of University Women, Astoria branch, sponsored the contest, whose theme was, “I Will Always Vote.”
Tristan Trudell won the $250 first place prize, declaring that “A vote is a voice, and with a voice, one has the power to enact change.” Trudell lives in Long Beach, Washington, and is a senior at Ilwaco High School.
Erik and Forrest Cooley, brothers from Warrenton who are home-schooled, won the second and third prizes, respectively, of $150 and $100. Erik is in the tenth grade, and Forrest is in the eleventh grade.
“All the essays showed that the students are passionate about staying informed, and that they understand the importance of participating in the democratic process,” Indivisible North Coast Oregon member Eric Halperin, one of the contest’s organizers, said.
The winning essays are posted at incoregon.org
