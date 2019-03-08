ARCH CAPE — The community is invited to a presentation on the acquisition plan for the Arch Cape Forest from 11 a.m. to noon March 16 at the Arch Cape Fire Station, 79729 U.S. Highway 101.
Ben Dair, senior finance manager of Sustainable Northwest gives an update on the progress toward the proposed community forest acquisition, and an overview of the grant funding sources applied for to-date, as well as gap financing.
The Arch Cape Domestic Water Supply District is seeking to purchase the watershed that supplies the drinking water for the community of Arch Cape.
The watershed would then become a community forest, managed for clean, safe and affordable drinking water.
Mary Olson, Arch Cape Forest Outreach coordinator, gives a short presentation on Scotch broom and the upcoming volunteer Scotch broom control event planned for April 6.
To attend this free event, register by email to archcapeforest@gmail.com
