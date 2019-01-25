A German dinner, silent auction and raffle is being held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Astoria High School Commons, hosted by the parents and students involved with the Astoria-Walldorf Exchange Program. The program supports visits between students from Astoria and Walldorf, Germany.
One of the prizes is an Alaskan cruise for two.
Tickets cost $10 per person. For information, email esparks19@astoriak12.org, ihunt19@astoriak12.org or aleader19@astoriak12.org
