Wilco Farm Stores, a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in Mount Angel, awarded $4,000 to the Astoria FFA to help purchase drip irrigation, benches and other supplies to setup their larger greenhouse.
On Nov. 10, Astoria FFA participated in the Northwest FFA District agricultural sales competition and placed fourth. Participating students included Connor Toolan, Samantha Davenport, Jena Russell and Allen Crisp.
Those competing in the agricultural sales career development event gain experience and skills essential to the production and marketing of agricultural products.
