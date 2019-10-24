WARRENTON — A Warrenton Fall Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Quincy Robinson Warrenton City Park, 170 S.W. Third St.
The event features apple cider, face painting, carnival games, food, a bounce house, hay rides, craft booths, a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch. Local businesses will have Trunk or Treat.
