The 4-H Leaders Association is holding a Family Bingo Night fundraiser on Saturday at the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. The doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Ten Bingo games cost $10 per person or $30 per family. There are prizes for bingo, as well as basket drawings. Raffle tickets are $1 each. A light snack is available for purchase.
Proceeds help fund the 4-H program. For information, call 503-325-8573.
