WARRENTON — The Fearful Dogs Project, a program of Sighthound Sanctuary and Animal Services (SSAS) and devoted to helping fearful dogs and the humans who care for them, received a $35,000 research grant from Maddie’s Fund, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.
This phase of the project involves sharing the training and behavior modification methods for fearful dogs with another rescue in the region so the partner rescue may broaden and deepen its abilities to serve this marginalized population of companion animals. Once the partner rescue is fully prepared, it will begin applying the program’s teachings as it works with its rescued and fostered dogs, and The Fearful Dogs Project staff will monitor and record progress, continuing to provide ongoing guidance and additional training as needed.
