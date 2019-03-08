PORTLAND — The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon (FCCO) kicks off its official countdown to its milestone 100,000th cat spay/neuter surgery with a drawing for the next 3,000 cats and kittens that come through its program.
Every cat that comes to the FCCO clinic between now and the 100,000th cat — which is expected in late August or early September — will be entered into a drawing to win $1,398; second place wins $101.
This seems like an odd number, but according to the feral cat equation, one unaltered female and her offspring can produce 1.398 million cats over the span of 10 years.
“This drawing is our small way of saying thank you,” Karen Kraus, executive director of FCCO, said, “and to bring awareness to how quickly cats can multiply if left unaltered.”
To schedule an appointment with FCCO and enter the drawing, call 503-797-2606 or go to feralcats.com
