Jena Russell of the Astoria Future Farmers of America chapter was elected the Northwest District FFA reporter last month. She will represent nine schools in the northwestern region of Oregon at the FFA state level.
Astoria FFA also competed virtually at the Northwest District Convention on Saturday. Russell received third in extemporaneous public speaking. Students have 30 minutes to prepare a six-minute speech at random on a current Oregon agricultural topic.
Jack Phillips received third in the job interview career and leadership development event and will be moving on to the sectional contest in Independence on March 3. He will compete against three other districts that represent the Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast. The top three winners will advance to the state level.